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Amazon cargo plane overshoots Miami runway, hits vehicles, catches fire
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World

Amazon cargo plane overshoots Miami runway, hits vehicles, catches fire

Amazon cargo plane overshoots Miami runway, hits vehicles, catches fire

The tail section of a cargo plane is seen at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on Sep 6, 2026. An Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway as it landed in Miami, crashing into vehicles and catching fire, officials said. There was no immediate word on casualties in the incident reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Miami International Airport. Video showed smoke billowing from a Boeing 767 operating for Amazon Prime Air. (Photo: AFP/Chandan Khanna)

07 Sep 2026 04:28AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2026 04:30AM)
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MIAMI: An Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway as it landed Sunday (Sep 6) in Miami, crashing into vehicles and catching fire, officials said.

Video showed thick smoke billowing from the blue and white Boeing 767 that had arrived around 2.00pm local time (1800 GMT) from Puerto Rico, as fire trucks raced to the scene.

There was no immediate word on casualties in the incident reported by the Federal Aviation Administration and Miami International Airport. 

The Miami-Dade Fire Department said the plane operating as Prime Air Flight 7598 caught fire as a result of what it called a crash.

"Firefighters are working on extinguishing the fire and assessing patients," it said on X.

The department said the plane overran a runway and hit multiple vehicles near the airport. More than 60 firefighters rushed to the scene, it said.

The airport said all its runways and taxiways have been shut down because of the accident.

Source: AFP/fs

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