Amazon cuts 16,000 jobs globally to undo pandemic-era hiring amid AI push

Amazon said on Wednesday (Jan 28) it was cutting 16,000 jobs worldwide in the second major round of layoffs at the company in three months, as it restructures after pandemic-era over-hiring and expands the adoption of artificial intelligence tools.

Reuters first reported last week that Amazon was planning a second round of job cuts as part of a broader goal of trimming about 30,000 corporate roles, with the layoffs expected to affect workers in Amazon Web Services, retail, Prime Video and human resources departments.

Amazon slashed 14,000 white-collar jobs in late October, with CEO Andy Jassy stressing the need for the company to eliminate excessive bureaucracy by trimming operational levels and reducing the number of managers.

"Some of you might ask if this is the beginning of a new rhythm - where we announce broad reductions every few months. That's not our plan," said Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon.

RISING AI ADOPTION

The job cuts also underscore how artificial intelligence is changing corporate workforce dynamics. Significant improvements in AI assistants are helping enterprises execute duties from routine administrative tasks to complex coding problems with rapid speed and precision, driving widespread adoption.

Jassy had said last summer that the increased use of AI tools would lead to more automation of duties, resulting in corporate job losses.

Earlier this month, top executives at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting said that while jobs would disappear, new ones would spring up, with two of them telling Reuters that AI would be used as an excuse by companies planning to cut jobs anyway.