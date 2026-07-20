Andy Burnham becomes UK prime minister after meeting king

LONDON: Andy Burnham became British prime minister on Monday (Jul 20) after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace and was set to set out his vision for the country after taking over from Keir Starmer.

Starmer departed Downing Street on Monday morning, insisting in a farewell speech his two years in office had made Britain a better place.

The monarch met Starmer to accept his resignation and Burnham arrived next for the formal procedure in which the king asked him to form the next government and he accepted.

The 56-year-old is the sixth prime minister to enter Downing Street in the last 10 years.

"I am confident that Britain is now stronger and fairer than it was two years ago," Starmer told reporters in his farewell speech outside his central London office.

"I go with good grace, I go with a smile, and I go proud of everything that we have achieved," he added.

Burnham will face an in-tray overflowing with challenges with little time to make his mark.

In an interview with The Times published late Sunday, Burnham said he wanted to draw a line under a decade of political turmoil.

"What we've been doing hasn't been working. That's the way I see it," he said.

"I am going to try and do things in a different way."

In his first speech, Burnham will set out "priorities for restoring confidence in government and giving Britain more breathing room" amid the cost-of-living crisis, his team said.

Delivering growth and devolving power to regional communities are also expected to feature.

Also on Monday he is likely to announce his senior cabinet appointments, with all eyes on who will replace Rachel Reeves as finance minister.

The former mayor of Greater Manchester, nicknamed the "King of the North", has been parachuted in by the Labour Party, after Starmer resigned last month, with MPs viewing him as the party's best chance of reining in Nigel Farage's anti-immigration Reform UK party.