Apple loses UK lawsuit over app store commissions

LONDON: Apple on Thursday (Oct 23) lost a London lawsuit accusing the company of abusing its market dominance by charging app developers an unfair 30 per cent commission through its app store.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled against Apple after a trial earlier this year. The case was brought on behalf of about 20 million iPhone and iPad users in the United Kingdom and was valued at up to £1.5 billion (US$2 billion).

British academic Rachael Kent, who led the case, argued that Apple made “exorbitant profits” by excluding competition for the distribution of apps and in-app purchases.