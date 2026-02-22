Arab countries condemn US ambassador's remarks on Israel's right to Mideast land

Saudi Arabia described his words as "reckless" and "irresponsible", while Jordan said it was "an assault on the sovereignty of the countries of the region".



Egypt's foreign ministry wrote that it "reaffirms that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory or any other Arab lands".



The Palestinian Authority said on X that Huckabee's words "contradict US President Donald Trump's rejection of (Israel) annexing the West Bank".



On Saturday, Huckabee published two posts on X further clarifying his position on other topics touched upon in the interview, but did not address his remark about the biblical verse.



The speaker of the Israeli parliament, Amir Ohana, praised Huckabee on X for his general pro-Israel stance in the interview, and accused Carlson of "falsehoods and manipulations".



Carlson has recently found himself facing accusations of antisemitism, particularly following a lengthy, uncritical interview with self-described white nationalist Nick Fuentes - a figure who has praised Hitler, denied the Holocaust and branded American Jews as disloyal.