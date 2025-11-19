Klimt portrait becomes second most expensive artwork sold at auction

NEW YORK: A portrait by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt fetched US$236.4 million in New York on Tuesday (Nov 18), becoming the second most expensive artwork ever sold at auction.

Six bidders battled for 20 minutes over the Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer, which Klimt painted between 1914 and 1916.

The piece depicts the daughter of Klimt's main patron dressed in a white imperial Chinese dress, standing before a blue tapestry with Asian-inspired motifs.

Sotheby's, which managed the sale, did not disclose the identity of the buyer.