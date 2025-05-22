Chinese demand fuels surge in Australian beef exports amid global trade uncertainties

RUTHERFORD, New South Wales: Australian beef exports climbed to near-record levels last month, bolstered by increased demand from China amid global trade uncertainties.

Last month, Australia exported more than 127,000 tonnes of beef. This is close to the highest-ever monthly total, which was 130,000 tonnes recorded for October 2024 beef exports.

China is currently Australia's second largest beef export market after the United States.

The bumper month comes as the US’ beef exports to China have been disrupted, but observers told CNA that it is too early to attribute the recent uplift in exports to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Some believe the surge in exports was due to record supply.

“In the short term anyway, it opens up a US$2.5 billion gap which Australians are primed to take advantage of. And the reality is we've already seen exports to China up 40 per cent just this year,” said Roger Montgomery, founder and chairman of Montgomery Investment Management.