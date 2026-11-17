SYDNEY: More backpackers will be able to stay in Australia on working holiday visas, but they will need to work longer in rural towns, the government said on Tuesday (Nov 17), in a softening of planned migration curbs.

Under pressure from the rising popularity of far-right party One Nation and housing shortages, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor government pledged in September to lower migration.

But cuts to tens of thousands of visas for young working holidaymakers prompted a backlash from rural employers that rely on backpackers on farms for fruit picking, and for restaurant and tourism jobs.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Tuesday the planned cap on working holidaymakers wanting to stay in Australia for a third year would lift from 5,000 places to 25,000 next year.

The increase represents a smaller cut to the 31,000 third-year visas granted in 2025.

The rural work requirement for a second year visa, capped at 45,000 places, or a 20 per cent cut, from last year, will increase from three months to four months.

The changes meant "more workers for the regions but still cuts to net overseas migration", Burke told reporters.

Talks were continuing with Britain over applying the rural work requirement to British backpackers for the first time, he said.

Young Britons are the largest group applying for working holidays in Australia, and are exempt from needing to travel outside the cities to work in the second year of the programme because of a free trade deal between the two countries.

This was "not a good outcome for Australia", Burke said, adding the government had slowed its processing of British working holiday visas to keep numbers down.