New Australian gold rush returns to historic mining towns and city streets

AUSTRALIA: Along a winding creek in eastern Australia’s Great Dividing Range, Jhob Drinkwater bends over his pan, digging patiently into the earth.

He scoops up soil and gravel, shovelling them into his pan while sifting out the heavier rocks and pebbles.

Then, crouching by the water’s edge, he swirls the pan in gentle circles until the muddy water spills away and only a thin layer of sediment remains – and with it, hopefully, the faint glint of gold.

“As you can see, I've found a pretty nice bit of colour there. Just a good dozen little specks,” Drinkwater said, showing CNA a tiny yellow cluster – no larger than a few grains of sand pressed together at the bottom of his pan.

“I could set up camp here all day, bring the dog and a barbecue down. Maybe at the end of the day, I will have a fair bit of good gold to have in the pan and in my pocket as well.”

A GOLD REVIVAL IN HISTORIC TOWN

Drinkwater grew up with gold mining in his blood.

He hails from Hill End, a former gold mining town in New South Wales that has seen a recent surge of visitors chasing a modern-day version of the gold rush.