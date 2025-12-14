Gunfire, injuries reported at Sydney's Bondi beach, two people in custody

SYDNEY: Australian police said on Sunday (Dec 14) two people were in custody after reports of gunshots and injuries at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

The New South Wales police said in a post on X that a police operation is ongoing, with people urged to avoid the area.

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told Sky News in an interview that the shooting happened at an event at the beach celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which began at sundown.

Thirteen people have been taken to hospital, according to a New South Wales ambulance spokesperson.

