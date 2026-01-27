Australia heatwave raises bushfire threat as Melbourne braces for hottest day in 17 years

SYDNEY: A major heatwave across Australia's southeast raised bushfire threats, with Melbourne forecast to record its hottest day in nearly 17 years on Tuesday (Jan 27), and hundreds of residents in rural towns were ordered to immediately evacuate their homes.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said the temperature in Melbourne could hit 45 degrees Celsius with severe to extreme heatwave conditions expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, before gradually easing later in the week.

The heatwave has raised the fire danger across Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, where a fast-moving bushfire in the Otways region has burned about 10,000 hectares.

Officials warned that strong winds forecast for later in the day could further spread the blaze, threatening homes.

"It's the change that's going to come through about 5pm with some really punchy winds that is likely to do most of the damage and drive that fire further," Country Fire Authority Chief Officer Jason Heffernan told ABC News.