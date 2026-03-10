Australia to send missiles to UAE, deploy military surveillance aircraft

SYDNEY: Australia will deploy a military surveillance aircraft to the Middle East and send missiles to the United Arab Emirates but will not put troops on the ground in Iran, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday (Mar 10).

Australia's military support would help the Gulf countries defend themselves against unprovoked attacks from Iran, Albanese said, stressing Australia was "not a protagonist".

"Our involvement is purely defensive," Albanese told reporters.

"And it's in defence of Australians who are in the region as well as in defence of our friends in the United Arab Emirates."