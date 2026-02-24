Australian police find human remains believed to be missing grandfather

Australian police said on Tuesday (Feb 24) they had found human remains believed to be those of an elderly grandfather kidnapped in a case of mistaken identity.

Chris Baghsarian, 85, was lifted from his home by three intruders in Sydney's North Ryde suburb on Feb 13 and has not been seen since.

Police have described it as a case of mistaken identity and have stressed that neither Baghsarian nor his family have any underworld connections.

A lengthy search yielded on Tuesday the discovery of human remains near a golf club in the suburb of Pitt Town, police said.

"We suspect those remains to be Mr Baghsarian," New South Wales Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander Andrew Marks told journalists.

Baghsarian's family are "deeply upset", he added, condemning the "recklessness" of the kidnappers.

"We're all outraged this would happen to an innocent man and... we'll continue to investigate to identify those responsible and bring them before the courts," he said.

Police had not yet been able to positively identify the remains, and a forensic examination will be needed, he stressed.

Videos and photos obtained by local media have reportedly showed Baghsarian with serious injuries, including a severed finger.

The octogenarian was a widower and lived alone.

Police believe his kidnappers were instead targeting a relative of a convicted armed robber and founder of a streetwear brand linked to the west Sydney-based Alameddine crime network, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.