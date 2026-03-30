Australian police shoot dead fugitive wanted for killing officers

MELBOURNE: Australian police said Monday (Mar 30) they shot dead a fugitive gunman wanted for killing two officers, ending a seven-month manhunt for one of the country's most-wanted criminals.

Desmond Freeman fled into dense bushland in August last year after shooting and killing two police officers on a rural property in Victoria state.

For the past seven months, hundreds of police have pursued Freeman through the region's rugged terrain, pouring resources into one of Australia's largest-ever manhunts.

"A man has been fatally shot by police at a property in north east Victoria this morning as part of the operation to locate Desmond Freeman," Victoria Police said in a statement when asked to confirm reports of Freeman's death.

Local media described Freeman as a conspiracy theorist and member of the so-called "sovereign citizen" movement, which falsely believes it is not subject to the law.

He reportedly possessed strong bushcraft and outdoor survival skills, and police considered him armed and dangerous.

More than 450 police officers were dedicated to the investigation and search.

"Today, we won't reflect on the loss of a coward," said the Police Association of Victoria.

"We will remember the courage and bravery of our fallen members and every officer that has doggedly pursued this outcome for the community."