Cyclone Koji downgraded to storm after crossing Australia's northeast coast; flooding warning risks issued

SYDNEY: Cyclone Koji crossed the far northeast coast of Australia on Sunday (Jan 11) and was downgraded to a tropical storm, but authorities warned of destructive winds and possible flooding.

Koji, a category one cyclone, crossed the coast between the towns of Ayr and Bowen in the state of Queensland, about 500km north of state capital Brisbane.

Koji has "weakened below tropical cyclone intensity", the nation's weather forecaster said on its website.

It said the system was now a tropical low, bringing wind gusts of up to 95kmh and heavy rainfall between the towns of Ayr and Mackay, a tourist hub and gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

Koji could still spark "dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding" in the region, the weather bureau said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Koji was "expected to bring large amounts of rainfall to coastal areas of north Queensland and potentially inland areas".

"Flash flooding is a major risk along a significant stretch of Queensland's coast," Albanese said in televised remarks.

Queensland state Premier David Crisafulli said the cyclone had already brought rainfall of up to 200mm to some areas overnight and was expected to result in heavy downpours over the next 24 to 48 hours.

"I do believe that people have prepared brilliantly for the rain that will come," Crisafulli said on social media platform X.

Townsville Airport, which closed on Saturday as a precaution, said on Facebook that it planned to reopen on Sunday "if safety and weather conditions allow".

Koji's approach comes after the state was hit in March by Alfred, a downgraded tropical cyclone, brought damaging winds and heavy rains, cutting power to hundreds of thousands.