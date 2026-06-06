Logo
Logo

World

Shark kills diver off Western Australia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Shark kills diver off Western Australia

This is Australia's fourth fatal shark attack this year.

Shark kills diver off Western Australia

A general view shows the closed signage of the North Steyne Beach in Sydney on Jan 19, 2026. (File photo: AFP/Steven Markham)

06 Jun 2026 08:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: A shark killed a diver off the coast of Western Australia on Saturday (Jun 6), police said, the country's fourth fatal shark attack this year.

The man in his 30s was attacked by a 4.5m shark off Michaelmas Island, southeast of Perth, ambulance services and the Western Australian government said.

The attack was reported around 11.25am local time, they added.

Police said the man was spearfishing when he was attacked by the deadly fish and was taken back to shore where paramedics attempted to treat him.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Sadly, he was unable to be revived," they said.

The state's Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development urged people to take "additional caution" in the area and to stay abreast of shark sightings in the area.

The attack comes just two weeks after a man was killed by a shark in northern Queensland state.

And the killing is the second this year in Western Australia - last month a man died after being attacked by a great white off Rottnest Island near the city of Perth.

Australian scientists believe increasingly crowded waters and rising ocean temperatures are shifting sharks' migratory patterns, which may be contributing to a rise in attacks.

Related:

Source: AFP/gs

Related Topics

Australia shark
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement