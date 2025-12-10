Australia social media ban takes effect in world first

SYDNEY: Australia has become the first country to ban social media for children under 16 from Wednesday (Dec 10), blocking access to platforms including TikTok, Alphabet's YouTube and Meta's Instagram and Facebook.

Ten of the biggest platforms were ordered to block children from midnight or face fines of up to A$49.5 million (US$33 million) under the new law, which drew criticism from major technology companies and free speech advocates, but was welcomed by parents and child advocates.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it "a proud day" for families and cast the law as proof that policymakers can curb online harms that have outpaced traditional safeguards.

"This is the day when Australian families are taking back power from these big tech companies," Albanese told ABC News.

"New technology can do wonderful things but we need to make sure that humans are in control of our own destiny and that is what this is about," he said.