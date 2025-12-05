TikTok to comply with 'upsetting' Australian under-16 ban

SYDNEY: TikTok said on Friday (Dec 5) it will comply with Australia's imminent ban on under-16s joining social media on the day it comes into force, but told users the changes "may be upsetting".

Australia's world-first legislation comes into effect on Dec 10, curbing the world's most popular social media platforms and websites, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Companies face fines of A$49.5 million (US$32 million) if they fail to take "reasonable steps" to comply.

TikTok will block under-16s in Australia on the day the law comes into effect, it said, meaning they will no longer be able to hold or create an account.

"Teens with an existing account will be notified that they will no longer be able to use their existing account, which will become inactive," it said.

"If they previously published content, it will no longer be available for others to view on TikTok."

The social media giant said youngsters who have been blocked can submit an appeal to prove their age, including by facial images, credit card authorisation or official ID.