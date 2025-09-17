Commentary: Details on how Australia’s social media ban for under-16s will work are finally becoming clear

MELBOURNE: The Australian government on Tuesday (Sep 16) released regulatory guidance on the social media minimum age law, which comes into effect on Dec 10. The law will restrict individuals under 16 from holding accounts on many social media platforms.

This guidance follows a self-assessment guide for technology companies recently released by the eSafety Commission. Companies can use this to determine whether their services will be age-restricted.

That guidance included details on the types of platforms to be excluded from the age restrictions, such as those whose “sole or primary purpose” is professional networking, to support education or health, or to enable playing of online games.

Tuesday’s guidance is aimed at services likely to be age-restricted, such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. It sets out what the government considers “reasonable steps” technology companies must take to “ensure they have appropriate measures in place” to comply with the legislation.