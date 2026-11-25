CANBERRA: Solomon Islands and Australia signed a sweeping treaty on Wednesday (Nov 25), affirming there will no foreign military base in the Pacific nation in a deal seen as stymieing China.



Prime Minister Matthew Wale and 15 ministers visited Canberra for talks spanning security, infrastructure, education and health.



"Solomon Islands has been for a number of years a source of uncertainty and doubt in the region," Wale told journalists alongside Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.



"Those days are gone."



The treaty cements Australia as the island nation's "primary security partner" and will see Canberra commit AU$740 million (US$490 million) over a decade to fund free education and other programmes.



It affirms the "sovereign decision" by the Solomon Islands that there will be no foreign military or security base on its soil.



Solomon Islands' "sensitive" infrastructure will also "remain free from militarisation, foreign interference and unauthorised access".



The treaty text shows that will span airports, ports, energy and telecommunications - where China has built infrastructure under million dollar loans since the country switched ties from Taiwan in 2019 - but the clause will not be applied retrospectively.



The Solomon Islands will also be required to consult with Australia before making deals with other countries on critical infrastructure or security cooperation outside members of the Pacific Islands Forum regional bloc, Albanese said.



Wale has been in a diplomatic sprint since he was elected leader in May, upending close ties with Beijing built by predecessor Manasseh Sogavare and travelling to Canberra and Washington to rebuild relationships with traditional partners.



Asked about reports he had ended a secretive security pact with Beijing, Wale told journalists that discussions with China were "ongoing".



He could not comment further due to a non-disclosure clause in the deal.



China's foreign ministry on Tuesday said its ties with Pacific nations were not matters of "geopolitical contests".