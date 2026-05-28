Australia sues consumer goods giant 3M over 'forever chemicals' in firefighting foam

SYDNEY: Australia's government said Thursday (May 28) it had launched an A$2 billion (US$1.43 billion) legal action against US consumer goods giant 3M over the contamination of military bases that used firefighting foam containing so-called "forever chemicals".

Assistant Minister for Defence Peter Khalil told reporters the Australian government was seeking damages to recover the cost of managing environmental contamination at 28 bases from per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

It was the most significant legal action taken by an Australian government, he said.

The defence force had already removed 200,000 tonnes of PFAS from soil because of the risk to communities, he said.

"We are prepared to take on one of the biggest multinational corporations in the world," said Attorney-General Michelle Rowland.

In a statement, the Australian government said action was being lodged in the Federal Court, where it alleges 3M knew about the environmental risks of the firefighting foam and did not disclose them.

"3M gave assurances about disposal and environmental safety that were inconsistent with what the company knew at the time," the statement read.

In a statement emailed to AFP, 3M vowed to "defend ourselves against these claims through the legal process".

"3M has never manufactured PFAS in Australia and ceased sales of the products at issue in Australia around two decades ago," a spokesperson said.