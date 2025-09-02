Three Sydney dockworkers charged over massive cocaine shipment

SYDNEY: Three Sydney dockworkers have been charged over a massive shipment of cocaine in a law enforcement investigation into trusted insiders importing illicit drugs into Australia, authorities said on Tuesday (Sep 2).

The three, aged 25, 38 and 42, appeared in a Sydney court on Monday charged over 506kg of cocaine found hidden behind a false wall in a shipping container on the Sydney waterfront on the weekend, Australian Federal Police said in a statement. The cocaine had a street value of more than A$164 million Australian dollars (US$107 million).

The older two men were forklift drivers employed by a global shipping and logistics company that authorities have not named.

Police also found A$330,000 cash, which they allege is the proceeds of crime.