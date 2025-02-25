Singaporean man charged with importing 40kg of drugs into Australia

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was on Tuesday (Feb 25) charged with importing 40kg of drugs into Australia on an international flight.

Shanmugam Sundar Darmaraju faces two counts of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. He appeared at Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday and was refused bail.

The 55-year-old man was stopped by Australian Border Force (ABF) officers when he arrived in Sydney on a flight from Malaysia on Feb 20.

"The man allegedly claimed he was not travelling with any checked luggage and was initially cleared to depart Sydney Airport," said the ABF and Australian Federal Police (AFP) in a joint news release.

ABF officers subsequently found two suitcases abandoned on a luggage carousel, which purportedly had identification tags on them with the man's name.

The suitcases contained about 32kg of methamphetamine and 8kg of cocaine. They were seized by the police and they began the search for the passenger.