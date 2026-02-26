Logo
Australian PM sorry after saying sexual assault survivor 'difficult'
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at the Sydney Opera House during a National Day of Mourning for the victims of the Dec 14, 2025, mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, on Jan 22, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Jeremy Piper)

26 Feb 2026 10:49AM
SYDNEY: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese apologised for any "misinterpretation" on Thursday (Feb 26) after describing a sexual assault survivor who became an advocate for women as "difficult".

The prime minister was asked at a forum the previous day to give one-word reactions to various personalities.

He replied "grub" when asked about Britain's disgraced former prince Andrew, and "winner" at the mention of Melbourne-born Formula One driver Oscar Piastri.

When the host named outspoken activist Grace Tame, who was the 2021 Australian of the Year, Albanese said: "difficult".

"I was asked to describe people in one word and Grace Tame, you certainly can't describe in one word," the prime minister told reporters Thursday.

"She has had a difficult life and that was what I was referring to."

The Australian leader said he had a good relationship with Tame.

"If there was any misinterpretation then I certainly apologise. I think that Grace Tame has taken what is personal trauma and that awful experience that she had and channelled that into helping, in particular, other young women."

Albanese said he disagreed with language that Tame had used in a Sydney protest against a visit this month by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, when she was filmed chanting "Globalise the intifada".

"So, that's why it's impossible to describe people in one word," he said.

Source: AFP/ec

