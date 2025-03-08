Logo
World

Australia's Albanese says he won't call election for April as cyclone approaches
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the Australian Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 16, 2024. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/File Photo

08 Mar 2025 03:55AM
SYDNEY: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ruled out calling a national election for April on Sunday (Mar 9) or Monday, as had been expected, so his government could focus on approaching cyclones in Queensland.

A national election must be held by mid-May, which was expected for April, so the government could avoid delivering a national budget on March 25.

"It is our intention to serve full term," Albanese said in a television interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Friday evening.

Australia ordered thousands of people in its eastern regions to evacuate before Tropical Cyclone Alfred made landfall on Saturday, as the storm brought heavy rain, huge waves and strong winds that cut off power, swamped beaches and shut airports.

"I have no intention of doing anything that distracts from what we need to do. And what we need to do is to look after each other at this difficult time," Albanese added.

Source: Reuters

