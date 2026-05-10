Australia's far-right party wins first lower house seat

SYDNEY: Australian far-right populist party Pauline Hanson's One Nation won its first seat in the country's House of Representatives in a by-election on Saturday (May 9), a preliminary vote count showed.

The result is in line with a surge of electoral support for far-right populist parties globally. Britain's ruling Labour party this week suffered a widespread loss of seats at council elections.

David Farley, a former agribusiness executive, won the rural seat of Farrer, some 550 km south of Sydney and 320 km north of Melbourne, for the anti-immigration party with 59.3 percent of the vote, defeating the incumbent centre-right Liberal Party, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

One Nation's first preference vote in the by-election was 42 percent, the ABC said, compared to the 6.6 percent first-preference vote it got at a federal election last May.

"We're like a mason with a chisel and we're carving letters into Australia's democracy," Farley said at a televised election event. "One Nation has reached the end of its beginning."