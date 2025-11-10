BBC boss and head of news quit after criticism of Trump documentary edit

LONDON: The BBC's boss and its head of news quit on Sunday (Nov 9) following criticism over bias at the British broadcaster, including in the way it edited a speech by United States President Donald Trump.

The BBC had been under mounting pressure after an internal report by a former standards adviser was leaked to the Daily Telegraph newspaper which cited failings in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, trans issues and a speech made by Trump.

Trump welcomed the departures, criticising the two as "very dishonest people" after the BBC's flagship Panorama programme edited two parts of one of his speeches together so he appeared to be encouraging the Capitol Hill riots of January 2021.

Tim Davie, who has led the British Broadcasting Corporation since 2020, defended the organisation, saying its journalism was seen as the gold standard around the world. But he said mistakes had been made and he had to take ultimate responsibility.

Deborah Turness, the CEO of BBC News, also resigned. In an email to staff, she said: "I want to be absolutely clear recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong."