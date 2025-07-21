Bedouin civilians evacuate Syria's Sweida as tense truce holds

DAMASCUS: Hundreds of Bedouin civilians were evacuated from Syria's predominantly Druze city of Sweida on Monday (Jul 21) as part of a US-backed truce meant to end fighting that has killed hundreds of people, state media and witnesses said.

With hundreds reported killed, the violence in the southern province of Sweida has posed a major test for interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, drawing Israeli airstrikes on his government last week and deepening fissures in a country fractured by 14 years of sectarian civil war.

A ceasefire took hold on Sunday as interior ministry security forces deployed on Sweida's outskirts. Interior Minister Anas Khattab said on Sunday the truce would allow for the release of hostages and detainees held by the warring sides.

On Monday morning, ambulances, trucks and buses ferried hundreds of Bedouin civilians including women, children and wounded people out of Sweida to nearby displacement camps, Reuters footage showed.