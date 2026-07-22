Lebanon PM says Beirut working for 'complete Israeli withdrawal'

ZAWTAR AL-GHARBIYAH: Lebanon is working towards a "complete Israeli withdrawal" from areas it occupies, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Wednesday (Jul 22) on a visit to a village where Lebanon's army recently deployed.

"We will continue mobilising our political and diplomatic efforts to secure a complete Israeli withdrawal from the south," he said in Zawtar al-Gharbiya.

Israeli forces were previously present on the outskirts of the village following the war with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Salam visited the town a day after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with his US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House, where he "stressed the urgent need for a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory".

Under a US-sponsored agreement signed last month, Lebanon's army is meant to disarm Hezbollah and the Israeli military is to withdraw from "pilot zones" where Lebanese forces will subsequently deploy.

Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected the agreement and refuses to lay down its weapons.

The military said on Tuesday that Israeli forces "opened fire" near troops deploying at Zawtar al-Gharbiya.