‘I was thinking about death’: With solo living on the rise, Belgium worries about loneliness epidemic in seniors

BRUSSELS: Mr Daniel Mittevoy is 76 years old and has lived alone for years – first on the streets, then in two care homes.

The senior was miserable and lonely, saying the nursing homes felt like “places to go to die”.

“I cried. I cried. I was old, crying, sick, unwell. Yes, I cried, I won’t lie about it,” Mr Mittevoy told CNA, as he recalled his days at the homes.

“These are absolutely places where people go to die. In both of the retirement homes I lived in, I cried. I was thinking about death, to be honest. Not to end my own life, just thinking I would have liked to die, maybe of a heart attack.”

For Mr Mittevoy and others like him in Belgium, where an increasing number of people are living alone, there is a glimmer of hope – a new and more social way for seniors to live.