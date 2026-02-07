Berlin flights scrapped, delayed by icy winter weather

BERLIN: Winter weather forced many flight cancellations and delays on Friday (Feb 6) at Berlin's international airport, which struggled to clear runways and de-ice planes to restart normal air travel.



"We resumed flight operations shortly after noon. The first aircraft are currently being de-iced," a Berlin Brandenburg Airport spokeswoman told AFP.



Passengers should nevertheless expect "significant delays and flight cancellations" after "freezing rain fell again overnight", she added.



Only about a quarter of Thursday's flights were able to take off or land before the airport was shut that evening.



No sooner had the runways been cleared than more freezing rains made them slippery again, the spokeswoman said.



"We are doing everything we can," she added.