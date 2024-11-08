Biden urges Americans to 'bring down the temperature' after Trump's US election win

"Something I hope we can do no matter who you voted for is see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans, bring down the temperature," Biden said. "I also hope we can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent. And it can be trusted, win or lose."

Biden invited Trump to come meet at the White House - a courtesy Trump did not offer to Biden in 2020 - and Trump's campaign said the president-elect would go. In the weeks ahead, Trump will select personnel to serve under his leadership.

Some Democrats have blamed Biden, 81, for Harris' defeat, saying he should not have sought reelection. Biden only dropped his reelection bid in July after a disastrous TV debate with Trump raised alarm bells about his mental fitness."We lost this battle. The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up," he said.