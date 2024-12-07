US issues order mandating bird flu testing of milk supply

The US issued a federal order on Friday (Dec 6) mandating that the national milk supply be tested for bird flu, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told Reuters, as authorities seek to grapple with the rapid spread of the virus among dairy herds.

Bird flu has infected more than 500 dairy herds in top milk state California, and more than 700 nationwide since March, according to the US Department of Agriculture, raising concerns about the impact on farmers and the milk supply as well as the risk to human health from the ongoing spread.

Nearly 60 people have contracted the virus since April, most of them workers on infected poultry and dairy farms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The symptoms have been mild and CDC officials have said the risk to the general public from bird flu is low.

The USDA first announced it would begin national milk testing in October after a push from industry and veterinary groups for stronger surveillance of the virus, but had not detailed the extent of the program or how it would be implemented.