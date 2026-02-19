Trump gathers members of Board of Peace for first meeting, with some US allies wary of new body

The board was initiated as part of Trump's 20-point peace plan to end the conflict in Gaza. But since the October ceasefire, Trump's vision for the board has morphed and he wants it to have an even more ambitious remit - one that will not only complete the Herculean task of bringing lasting peace between Israel and Hamas but will also help resolve conflicts around the globe.

But the Gaza ceasefire deal remains fragile and Trump's expanded vision for it has triggered fears the US president is looking to create a rival to the United Nations.

Trump earlier this week said he hoped the board would push the UN to “get on the ball".

“The United Nations has great potential,” he said. “They haven’t lived up to the potential.”

Trump started the meeting by taking part in a family photo with officials from nations that have joined the board.

Most countries sent high-level officials, but a few leaders - including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Argentinian President Javier Milei, and Hungarian President Viktor Orban - travelled to Washington for the gathering.

SOME US ALLIES REMAIN SCEPTICAL

More than 40 countries and the European Union confirmed they were sending officials to Thursday’s meeting, according to a senior administration official who was not authorised to comment publicly.

Germany, Italy, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are among more than a dozen countries that have not joined the board but are taking part as observers.

The UN Security Council held a high-level meeting on Wednesday on the ceasefire deal and Israel’s efforts to expand control in the West Bank.

The UN session in New York was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved up after Trump announced the board’s meeting for the same date and it became clear that it would complicate travel plans for diplomats planning to attend both.