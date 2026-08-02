Bombing at Moscow restaurant kills 3: officials

An explosion Saturday at a Moscow restaurant that killed three people and wounded 21 others was a bombing, Russia's national anti-terrorism committee said, the Tass state news agency reported.



"A homemade explosive device blew up at a restaurant in Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow, killing three people," said the committee, quoted by the Tass state news agency.



The three people killed were a woman carrying the device into the restaurant, a security agent who stopped her and a customer, the committee added.



The 21 wounded suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity, said the anti-terrorism committee.



An earlier statement by Moscow police to the Ria Novosti news agency said investigators and police forensic specialists were at the site.



Images posted on Russian Telegram channels showed fire engines and ambulances outside the building.



Moscow has been the target of several terrorist attacks in the past.



Since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, Ukraine secret service has claimed or been accused of several assassinations or attempted assassinations of Russian military officers and public figures backing the conflict.