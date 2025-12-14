Logo
Logo

World live

Shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach kills nine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live World

Shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach kills nine

The co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry said the shooting happened at an event celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach kills nine

Armed police at the scene after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Dec 14, 2025. (Photo: AFP/David Gray)

14 Dec 2025 04:42PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2025 06:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Two suspected shooters opened fire at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach on Sunday (Dec 14), killing nine people and wounding multiple others in an attack that spread panic, with bodies reported lying on the ground.

Another 11 wounded were rushed to various hospitals at one of the biggest tourist draws in Australia's largest city, New South Wales police said.

One of the alleged shooters was killed, and the second was in a critical condition, said authorities, who have not provided details on a possible motive for the violence.

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told Sky News in an interview that the shooting happened at an event celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which began at sundown. He added that his media adviser had been wounded in the attack.

Live updates: 

Source: Agencies/nh/zl

Related Topics

Australia shooting Sydney
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement