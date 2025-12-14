Shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach kills nine

SYDNEY: Two suspected shooters opened fire at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach on Sunday (Dec 14), killing nine people and wounding multiple others in an attack that spread panic, with bodies reported lying on the ground.

Another 11 wounded were rushed to various hospitals at one of the biggest tourist draws in Australia's largest city, New South Wales police said.

One of the alleged shooters was killed, and the second was in a critical condition, said authorities, who have not provided details on a possible motive for the violence.

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told Sky News in an interview that the shooting happened at an event celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which began at sundown. He added that his media adviser had been wounded in the attack.

Live updates: