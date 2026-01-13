Australia to hold day of mourning for Bondi shooting victims on Jan 22

SYDNEY: Australia will hold a national day of mourning on Jan 22 for the 15 people killed in a mass shooting at Bondi Beach, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday (Jan 13).

"This will have a theme of: 'Light will win'," Albanese told reporters, with flags to fly at half mast across Australia.

Sajid Akram and his son Naveed allegedly targeted a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at the famous beach on Dec 14, the nation's worst mass shooting for 30 years.

The attack has sparked national soul-searching about antisemitism, anger over the failure to shield Jewish Australians from harm, and promises to stiffen gun laws.

Albanese said the "gathering of unity and remembrance" had been decided in consultation with Jewish community leaders.

"This gathering creates space to honour those who were lost, acknowledge those who were injured, and stand with their families and loved ones," said the Chabad of Bondi, which organised the Dec 14 festival.

"It is a moment to pause together, express care and solidarity, and reaffirm the values of compassion and faith that carry us forward."

Albanese last week bowed to public pressure to hold a high-powered commission inquiry into the attack.

The federal royal commission - the highest level of government inquiry - will probe everything from intelligence failures to the prevalence of antisemitism in Australia.

Victims' families penned an open letter in December urging Albanese to hold a royal commission.