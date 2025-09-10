Brazilian Supreme Court justice calls Bolsonaro the leader of coup attempt

BRASILIA: Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Tuesday (Sep 9) branded former President Jair Bolsonaro the leader of a criminal group that tried to overturn the 2022 election, as he cast the first vote in the final phase of the ex-president's trial.

Bolsonaro, who was president of Brazil from the start of 2019 to the end of 2022, will face a verdict within days on charges he orchestrated an attempted coup to remain in power after his 2022 electoral defeat to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The charges stem from a sprawling investigation that has uncovered alleged plots, including plans to poison Lula and his running mate and assassinate Moraes, who oversaw the 2022 elections and now presides over the coup-related trials.

Bolsonaro stands accused of taking part in an armed criminal organization, attempting to violently abolish democracy, organizing a coup, and damaging government property and protected cultural assets.

His lawyers have maintained his innocence on all counts.

The charges are tied to Bolsonaro's alleged incitement of riots in January 2023, when thousands of his supporters stormed and ransacked the nation's Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court in Brasilia, the country's capital.