BRICS members, especially India and China, have to work closely in order to challenge West's dominance: Veteran economist

BRICS members, especially Asian superpowers India and China, have to work even closer in order to challenge a world order dominated by the West, said veteran British economist Jim O’Neill.

BRICS leaders are meeting in South Africa this week to plot the future of the bloc and consider expanding the group that accounts for a quarter of global wealth.

“If China and India have a deliberate policy to grow their trade significantly together, it would be so big it would literally transform world trade,” said Mr O’Neill, who coined the BRICS acronym for the fast-growing economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

He said on Tuesday (Aug 22) that the rest of the world would pay more attention to the bloc and its members, and “give them a lot more power and influence”, if this is achieved.