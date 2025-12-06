Four arrested after food thrown at Britain's Crown Jewels in Tower of London

LONDON: London police said four people were arrested Saturday (Dec 6) after food - purportedly apple crumble and custard - was thrown at a display case containing Britain's priceless Crown Jewels in the Tower of London.

The city's Metropolitan Police said officers responded "following reports of criminal damage to a display case, containing the State Crown" and that "four protesters threw suspected food onto the case before two left the scene".

A little-known, self-proclaimed civil resistance group called Take Back Power claimed responsibility, saying its members had thrown apple crumble and custard at the case.

It posted a video of the incident on social media showing a young woman planting a foil tray containing the crumble up against the glass pane, followed by a young man splattering custard from a tub on top of it.

The Imperial State Crown, worn by King Charles III at the end of his 2023 coronation ceremony and at formal occasions like the State Opening of Parliament, could be seen shimmering inside the case.