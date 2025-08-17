Brooklyn lounge shooting leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt; police seek multiple suspects

Three people were killed and eight others wounded in a shooting at a crowded nightclub in Brooklyn early Sunday (August 17) morning, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Officers responded to multiple emergency calls at about 3.27am reporting gunfire inside Taste of the City Lounge at 903 Franklin Avenue, in the Crown Heights neighborhood, Tisch told reporters at the scene.

"Officers arrived within minutes of the first 911 calls and found numerous gunshot victims inside the location. Currently we have identified 11 victims ranging in age from 27 to 61, eight males and three females," Tisch said.

Three men – aged 27, 35, and one of unknown age – were pronounced dead at the scene. The other eight victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.

Tisch said preliminary investigation indicated a dispute inside the packed club led to the shooting, involving multiple shooters.

At least 36 shell casings from multiple firearms were recovered, and police also found a gun near Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage and searching for suspects, but no arrests have been made.

"Eleven people shot, three dead. It’s a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York," Tisch said.

The commissioner noted that shootings in New York City have reached record lows this year, calling Sunday’s incident "an anomaly" and promising a thorough investigation.

Tisch said there had been a non-fatal shooting at the same location in November 2024, but could not confirm whether metal detectors or other security measures were in place at the club.

Police cordoned off the area with tape and continued to collect evidence at the scene later Sunday morning.