Businesses sound alarm as Trump tariff chaos hits the economy

LATEST TARIFFS

The latest round of Trump tariffs - 25 per cent levies on imported steel and aluminium - kick in on Wednesday. They will apply to millions of tons of steel and aluminium imports from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and other countries that had been entering the US duty-free under previous carve-outs.



Trump vowed the tariffs will be applied "without exceptions or exemptions" to try to aid the struggling US industries. He said on Tuesday that his latest move against Canada was because the province of Ontario imposed a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity it exports to the United States. Ontario froze that plan on Tuesday afternoon.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump also threatened to "substantially increase" tariffs on cars coming into the United States on Apr 2 "if other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada."



Ahead of these measures, a range of recent surveys of US businesses and consumers has shown deteriorating sentiment, which, if sustained, could hamper investment and household spending.



The National Federation of Independent Business - a Washington lobby group whose members staunchly supported Trump in the 2024 election - reported small business sentiment weakened for a third straight month, erasing the bump from Trump's election victory.



“The mere risk of severe policy changes reflected by this uncertainty is enough to have an impact on the economy, even in the absence of any actual policy changes," said Rogier Quaedvlieg, ABN Amro’s senior US economist.