California tech industry divided over proposed Bill to regulate AI

CALIFORNIA: California is considering a new law to regulate artificial intelligence that seeks to rein in what has been described as potentially catastrophic consequences of the powerful technology.

At a recent AI conference, California Senator Scott Wiener, who sponsored the Bill, made the case that now is the time for regulation.

Explaining why such laws are needed, he used the example of social media, saying that society gave up on regulating it, leading to data privacy issues.

The proposed law’s stated goal is to "mitigate the risk of catastrophic harms from AI models so advanced that they are not yet known to exist”.

Wiener threw out scenarios that could arise from misuse of AI, including the shutting down of the electric grid and facilitating the creation of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons.

“If that risk is there and there are reasonable steps you can take to reduce the risk, you should do so,” he said.