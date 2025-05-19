FBI identifies suspect in California fertility clinic bombing

CALIFORNIA: An FBI official said on Sunday (May 18) that investigators have identified a suspect connected to a bombing near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, and said he held "nihilistic ideations".

The official identified the suspect as 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus.

"We are fairly confident that Mr Bartkus is our primary suspect," said Akil Davis, assistant director at the FBI's Los Angeles field office, speaking at a press conference.

"The subject had nihilistic ideations, and this was a targeted attack against the IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) facility. Make no mistake. We are treating this ... as an intentional act of terrorism."

A bomb detonated shortly before 11am local time (6am GMT) on Saturday in or near a car parked outside the clinic, which was operated by American Reproductive Center.

One person was killed and at least four were injured in the blast. Officials said on Sunday that no embryos stored inside the clinic were harmed by the blast.

Davis said the FBI believes Bartkus died in the blast, and that he had been trying to livestream the attack. His body was discovered near the vehicle - a 2010 silver Ford Fusion.