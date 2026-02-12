Emotional Carney says 'we will get through this' after rare school shooting in Canada

OTTAWA: A visibly upset Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday (Feb 11) promised Canadians would get through what he called a "terrible" shooting at a school in the Pacific province of British Columbia.

Carney said federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree was on his way to the community of Tumbler Ridge, where at least 10 people died in one of the worst mass killings in recent Canadian history.

"We will get through this. We will learn from this," Carney told reporters, at one point looking close to tears.

"But right now, it's a time to come together, as Canadians always do in these situations, these terrible situations, to support each other, to mourn together and to grow together."

Carney, who has postponed a trip to Europe, said he had ordered flags on all government buildings be flown at half-mast for the next seven days. He is due to make a statement to parliament at 2pm Eastern Time on Wednesday (Thursday, 3am, Singapore time).

Several prominent world leaders sent messages of condolence. King Charles, Canada's head of state, said he was "profoundly shocked and saddened" by the shooting.

"We can only begin to imagine the appalling shadow that has now descended across Tumbler Ridge," he said in a statement released by his office.