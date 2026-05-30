Canadian accused of selling lethal chemical online pleads guilty to aiding suicide

NEWMARKET: A Canadian man accused of selling a legal but potentially deadly chemical online to 14 people who took their own lives pleaded guilty on Friday (May 29) to aiding suicide, allowing him to avoid a high-profile murder trial.

Wearing tan pants, a white shirt and dark suit jacket, Kenneth Law, 60, was emotionless as he entered the pleas on Friday at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Newmarket, Ontario, north of Toronto.

He was facing 14 counts each of first-degree murder and counselling or aiding suicide related to 14 Ontario residents, aged 16 to 36, who died by suicide.

Prosecutor Peter Westgate told Justice Michelle Fuerst that prosecutors would ask that the murder charges be withdrawn after he is sentenced at a later date.

Law's lawyer, Matthew Gourlay, told Reuters last month Law would plead guilty to aiding suicide charges under an agreement with Ontario prosecutors that would see the murder charges withdrawn. Gourlay has declined to comment further on the case.