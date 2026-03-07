Canada PM vows to beef up defence and economy ties with Japan

Japan is a close US ally that is home to some 60,000 US military personnel and which relies on US backing as China flexes its muscles in the region.



The world's fourth-largest economy is also its fifth biggest oil importer, with some 70 percent shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed.



Takaichi said Tuesday that she would hold "candid" discussions on the war with Trump at their talks in Washington on Mar 19.



Japan-China ties have worsened since Takaichi suggested in November that Japan might intervene militarily in any Chinese attempt to take Taiwan.



China-Canada relations have, meanwhile, thawed, with Carney visiting in January and signing a trade deal after years of tit-for-tat arrests and tariff disputes.



His current tour, which also included India, is part of efforts to pivot Canada away from excessive reliance on its southern neighbour under Trump.



"Japan is a natural partner for Carney's desire to 'be on the table, not on the menu'," said Yee Kuang Heng, a professor specialising in international security at the University of Tokyo.



Up for discussion could be coordinating naval transits through the Taiwan Strait, as well as better tracking and intercepting of Russian-Chinese bomber patrols in the western and northern Pacific, Heng told AFP.



Canada may also potentially be interested in buying future fighter jets made under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) between Japan, Italy and Britain.