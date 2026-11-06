Canada unveils budget to curb reliance on US

Senior Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin told Canada's public broadcaster CBC on Wednesday that his party is "going to put an end to these tariffs" and will be seeking to repair ties "with our best friends like Canada."



But Canada's minister responsible for US trade, Dominic LeBlanc, noted Wednesday that negotiations on tariffs will be held with Trump's White House, not Congress.



Canada's focus, including in the budget, will be on "diversifying our trading relationships," LeBlanc said.



Both Trump and Carney have in recent days sounded optimistic about the prospects of a trade deal, but there were similarly rosy predictions in August before talks broke down.

MAJOR PROJECTS

The budget is expected to allocate funds towards the major national projects Carney has tagged as crucial to Canadian economic sovereignty, including infrastructure for energy production and critical mineral mining.



Champagne said there will also be support for workers hurt by Trump's tariffs in sectors like autos and steel.



University of Ottawa political scientist Genevieve Tellier noted that implementation of the budget will in part depend on "the impact of tariffs," particularly whether Trump's levies cause further job losses.



The Bank of Canada last month raised interest rates for the first time in three years, hoping to tame inflation caused by surging energy prices amid the Iran war.



Budget bills in Canada are confidence votes and last year Carney's government needed opposition support and abstentions to survive, but his Liberals have since secured a parliamentary majority.