Canada Warns Of More Duties On US Steel And Aluminum If No Deal Is Reached

OTTAWA: Canada could increase counter-tariffs on US-produced steel and aluminum if it fails to reach a broader trade agreement with President Donald Trump within 30 days, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday (Jun 19).

Speaking at a press conference, Carney said Canada would adjust its existing countermeasures on Jul 21 depending on progress made in the ongoing trade talks with Washington.

"Canada will adjust its existing counter-tariffs on US steel and aluminum products on July 21 to levels consistent with progress made in the broader trading agreement with the United States," Carney said.

TARIFF DISPUTE ESCALATES

Trump raised import duties on steel and aluminum to 50 per cent from 25 per cent earlier this month, a move that triggered backlash from Canadian industry leaders and demands for a strong response. Canada is the largest exporter of these metals to the United States.

Carney said he had agreed with Trump to try and finalize a new economic and security agreement by Jul 21. Until then, Canada will refrain from immediately matching the US hike in order to allow for progress in the negotiations.

In March, Canada had already imposed 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on steel products worth C$12.6 billion and aluminum worth C$3 billion.