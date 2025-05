Cardinals to move into Vatican on eve of conclave

VATICAN CITY: Cardinals will on Tuesday (May 5) begin moving into the Vatican accommodation where they will stay during the conclave , on the eve of their historic, secretive meeting to elect a new pope Following the death of Pope Francis on Apr 21, 133 cardinal electors will gather on Wednesday in the Sistine Chapel for an election that could last hours, days, or even months.They normally stay in the Vatican's Santa Marta guesthouse, which has en-suite bathrooms and hotel-style room service, but there are not enough rooms for them all.With representatives from 70 countries across five continents, this conclave is the largest - and the most international - ever.As a result, some of the cardinals will be housed at Santa Marta Vecchia, a building next door usually used to accommodate Vatican officials.They will be able to access their rooms, assigned by drawing lots, between Tuesday and the mass on Wednesday morning that precedes the conclave.