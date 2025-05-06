Cardinals to move into Vatican on eve of conclave

The cardinals are sworn to secrecy, risking excommunication if they reveal what happens in the conclave, and are forbidden from contacting the outside world until they have a decision.



The Vatican announced late on Monday that it would cut the phone signal within the tiny city state from 3.00pm, local time, on Wednesday until a new pope is elected - although this will not affect St Peter's Square.



Required to leave their mobile telephones behind when the voting process begins, the cardinals will let the world know their progress by burning their ballots to produce smoke - black for no decision, white for a new pope.



The staff who will support them during the election, from medics to lift operators, canteen and cleaning staff, are also bound to secrecy, and took their own oaths on Monday.